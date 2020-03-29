194 People Tested For Coronavirus In Zimbabwe

In its coronavirus (COVID-19) update on 28 March 2020, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said that as of the 26th March 2020, 16 032 travellers arriving from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases were screened at the national points of entry and put on surveillance.
In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry revealed that 194 people have been tested for COVID-19 to date, with 187 testing negative, 7 tested positive, and one confirmed death. The statement adds:
To protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene;
- Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub,
- Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is unwell, coughing or sneezing.
