Health & Fitness

194 People Tested For Coronavirus In Zimbabwe

In its coronavirus (COVID-19) update on 28 March 2020, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said that as of the 26th March 2020, 16 032 travellers arriving from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases were screened at the national points of entry and put on surveillance.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry revealed that 194 people have been tested for COVID-19 to date, with 187 testing negative, 7 tested positive, and one confirmed death. The statement adds:

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene;

  • Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub,
  • Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who is unwell, coughing or sneezing.

Below is a picture of the Ministry’s update on 28 March:

