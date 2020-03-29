194 People Tested For Coronavirus In Zimbabwe

In its coronavirus (COVID-19) update on 28 March 2020, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said that as of the 26th March 2020, 16 032 travellers arriving from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases were screened at the national points of entry and put on surveillance.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry revealed that 194 people have been tested for COVID-19 to date, with 187 testing negative, 7 tested positive, and one confirmed death. The statement adds:

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene;

Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub,

Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with anyone who is unwell, coughing or sneezing.

Below is a picture of the Ministry’s update on 28 March:

