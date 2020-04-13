400 Zimbabwean Deportees From Botswana Arrive In Bulawayo

400 Zimbabwean deportees from Botswana have been moved from their previous quarantine centre, Plumtree High School to Bulawayo.

The Chronicle reports that the move was initiated to decongest Plumtree High School and to provide them with better living conditions.

The development was also confirmed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana who posted on Twitter saying that some deportees were being moved to Bulawayo where they will be housed at Government tertiary education colleges. He said:

Plumtree High is now holding 450 people returning from Botswana. Due to the facilities being overwhelmed, decongestion is in progress and some of the people there are being moved to Hillside College, UCE and Bulawayo Poly where additional placements have been identified.

The Chronicle reports that the deportees will spend nine days at their centres in Bulawayo after they had already spent six days under quarantine in Plumtree.

The publication also established that two people were sharing a room at the hostels.

More: The Chronicle

