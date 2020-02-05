506 Zimbabwe Coronavirus Suspected Cases Reported

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa on Tuesday said a total of 506 people are being monitored for suspected novel coronavirus in the country, although to date there is no recorded or confirmed case.

Addressing the first post-cabinet briefing of the year at Munhumutapa offices in the capital, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had been briefed on the latest situation regarding the Novel coronavirus, adding that there is still no vaccine for the virus which was discovered in the late 1960s.

‘’The country has 506 persons who have come from countries with people infected with the virus and are being monitored and under constant surveillance. They are being followed up on by environmental health officers, although to date there is no recorded or confirmed case of the Novel Coronavirus in the country.

“The country has activated a public emergency operation and a unit set up at Parirenyatwa group of hospitals,” said Senator Mutsvangwa.



Min of Information, Publicity & Public Broadcasting Senator Monica Mutsvangwa flanked by Finance & Economic Development Min Prof Mthuli Ncube (L) and Chief Secretary to President & Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda (R) during first Post Cabinet Briefing of the year at Munhumutapa Building

Health & Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said that everyone is ready and the country is well equipped to deal with the monitoring and controlling of infections at all its ports of entry including all border posts and airports.

“We recently visited Vic Falls, Robert Gabriel Mugabe and assessed and are satisfied with what is in place and that it is adequate. We have thermo-detectors which detect fevers- a major symptom of the virus.

“Mimosa has offered to donate more latest equipment for all our ports of entry and airports such as the latest thermos-detector. They are in SA for the latest technology , testing kits and equipment,’” Moyo told reporters during post cabinet briefing.

He said they had prepared isolation units for those travelling from suspected countries should there be need to quarantine them.-zbc

