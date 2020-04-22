82 year old woman becomes fourth person to die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Taking precautions … A health worker wears a protective suit while disinfecting a hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 5, 2020 (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

An 82-year-old woman from Mhondoro, Mashonaland West province, has become the fourth person to die of Covid-19.

Health minister Obadiah Moyo said the woman, who has been identified as the mother of former Cabinet minister Sylvester Nguni, died at 2AM on Wednesday at the Premier Service Medical Investments-owned West End hospital in Harare.

“We are still trying to trace the source of infection for this case, so far we only know that the case came from Mhondoro,” said Moyo.

The hospital, which is not designated as a facility to handle Covid-19 patients, closed its casualty section for disinfection procedures, said Dr Margaret Maulana, the PSMI health services director.

The woman had not previously been tested for coronavirus when she was brought to the hospital on Tuesday.

She becomes the 29th person to catch the virus.

Broadcaster Zororo Makamba, 30, was the first person to succumb to the coronavirus. Ian Hyslop, a 79-year-old grandfather from Bulawayo, died on April 4 before the government announced, on April 8, the death of Charles Zvandaziva, a 50-year-old mine engineer.-zimlive

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

