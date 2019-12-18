Air Zimbabwe is operating with a single plane (Boeing 737-200), mainly servicing Harare-Bulawayo and Victoria Falls routes, as well as Harare-Johannesburg and Harare-Dar es Salaam regional routes, it has been reported.

It has two Airbus A320-200, two Boeing 767-200, two Boeing 737-200, British Aerospace 146-200 and an Embraer ERJ-145, which are grounded due to functional deficiencies.

Air Zimbabwe has a staff complement of over 232 employees being the total number of active employees at its Harare base, local out stations and regional offices. It has maintained a large staff headcount despite a depleted fleet.

Air Zimbabwe’s roots can be traced back to 1946 when it was known as Central Africa Airways and operated as a joint airline for Nyasaland, Southern Rhodesia and Northern Rhodesia.

This continued till 1967 when the joint operations ceased leading to the formation of Air Rhodesia.

It operated as Air Rhodesia until 1980 when the nation attained independence and adopted the name Air Zimbabwe. The airline operated as Air Zimbabwe Corporation until 1997 when Air Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd was created in terms of the Air Zimbabwe Corporation Repeal Act of 1998.

In 1980, Air Zimbabwe had 18 aircraft and was a major regional and international aviation player. The airline has been in a downward spiral since 2003 with passenger numbers significantly falling from one million in 1999 to less than 20 000 by 2016.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

