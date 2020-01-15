Anglican Bishop Eric Ruwona Arrested Over US$700 000 Fraud

Bishop Eric Ruwona

Bishop Eric Ruwona, the head of the Anglican Church’s Manicaland Diocese, was arrested by anti-corruption investigators on Tuesday accused of US$700,000 fraud.

Ruwona, acting with others, allegedly applied for a US$100,000 loan from Agribank in 2016 claiming the money would be used for the construction of St Catherine’s Girls High School in Rusape and acquire a vehicle for his use.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says Ruwona used a piece of land belonging to the church as collateral to obtain the loan without official authorisation.

The graft body also says the money was not used for its intended purpose.

Ruwona will face a second count of fraud after he allegedly went back to the same bank in the same year for a second loan of US$350,000 which was approved.

The bishop is accused of then withdrawing US$250,000 in connivance with others, without the knowledge of the church’s standing committee and congregants.

Ruwona is expected in a Mutare court on Wednesday morning after being detained at Mutare Central Police Station overnight.-ZIMLIVE

