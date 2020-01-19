Zimbabwe News
Sports

Anthony Joshua Prostrates as He presents his World Heavy Championship Belts to Nigeria’s President Buhari in London (Photos)

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has presented his IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO titles to President Buhari.  

The 30-year-old celebrated his recent victories with the President on Saturday, January 18th when the Nigerian leader met with some Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.  

Joshua, during the meeting prostrated to pay homage to President Buhari, in line with the tradition of the Yoruba cultural group.  He also enjoyed the moments by taking some selfies with the President.

See more photos below….

Anthony Joshua prostrates as he presents his World Heavy Championship belts to President Buhari in London (Photos)
