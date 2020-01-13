Anthrax Outbreak Hits Zimbabwe

AN outbreak of anthrax has hit Bikita District in Masvingo with 27 people reportedly diagnosed with the disease at different clinics so far.

Masvingo Department of Veterinary Services Provincial officer Dr Ernest Dzimwasha confirmed the outbreak.

“I can confirm that there is an outbreak of anthrax in Bikita and a number of people have been affected. We also have reports of cattle dying, but I am not in the office to give exact details,” said Dr Dzimwasha.

Recently, other cases of anthrax have been reported where three people were hospitalised in Mahusekwa after eating infected meat.

The diagnosis was made at Chimbwanda Clinic last week and confirmed at Mahusekwa Hospital on Monday.

Marondera district’s veterinary officer, Dr Kramer Manyetu, said that upon investigation, it was established that the affected trio consumed meat from two cattle that died on December 30.

“No meat was still available when the affected property was visited. The two cattle deaths were reported at Chimbwanda West dip tank, which has a census of 800 cattle.

“The combined census for a 10 kilometre radius is 4 500 cattle covering a total of three dip tanks, namely Chimbwanda West (800), Chimbwanda communal area (2 276) and Nyandoro (1 458),” Manyethu told the Herald on Friday.

