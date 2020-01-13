Arrested Defence Ministry’s Wife Flaunts Ill-Gotten Wealth On Social Media

SOCIAL media is awash with pictures alleged to be of the wife of the minitry of defence’s arrested accounted who was charged of embezzling public funds for personal use.

The pictures make up part of the ‘evidence’ that the accountant really did acquire a fleet of cars and several houses in Harare from the stolen US$20 million.

In the pictures below a range of cars include, Range rovers, BMW, Benz and various top brands.

In the court case, last Friday, allegations also emerged that Zvineyi also allegedly channelled part of the money he stole to the foreign currency parallel market. Zvineyi is facing fraud and money laundering charges.According to the state paper, between January 2010 and December 31, last year, the accused who was working in cahoots with Danison Muvandi — who was a top accounting officer in the same ministry — hatched a plan to defraud the Ministry of Defence.

Presiding magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo remanded Zvineyi in custody to Monday for his bail application. This comes barely a week after two top army officials were recently fingered in cases of corruption after it emerged that they were misappropriating army resources.

Army Accountant’s Wife Splashes Massive Wealth

Army Accountant’s Wife Shows-off Massive Wealth

Army Accountant’s Wife Flaunts expensive cars

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

