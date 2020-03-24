Aston Martin To Shut Down UK Manufacturing Facilities

Alliance News) – Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC said Tuesday it will suspend production at UK manufacturing facilities with effect from Wednesday, as part of its strategy to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

The facilities will be shut from Wednesday to April 20, subject to a review of circumstances.

The luxury carmaker said it is working with suppliers and partners in order to get itself ready to meet demand after the suspension.

For 2020 as a whole, sports car wholesales were already planned to be lower than for 2019 as Aston Martin itself works to reduce dealer inventories to a norm.

A third of the group’s dealer network is closed, while another third is operating with limited capacity, with this level expected to increase.

In China, however, of the 18 dealers all but one are now open after some were closed earlier in 2020.

Looking ahead, Aston Martin said the order book has continued to build and deliveries are still planned to start in the summer of 2020. Meanwhile, the development of Aston Martin Valkyrie has continued with first deliveries still planned for the second half.

Shares in Aston Martin were up 17% at 221.00 pence on Tuesday in London.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

