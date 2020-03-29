Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa Offers Fresh Support to Health-Care Workers

Strive Masiyiwa

Zimbabwean tycoon Strive Masiyiwa is offering renewed support for the country’s health-care workers days after services were cut back because of a lack of protective equipment to deal with the coronavirus in the country.

The assistance includes protective clothing, cash, life and health insurance and transport for nurses and doctors, according to a statement from Ecosure, the insurance unit of Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Ltd. and part of Masiyiwa’s Econet group, which will oversee the program.

Workers will receive a cash benefit of Z$500 per day in the event they are hospitalized and a lump-sum benefit of Z$50,000 in the event of permanent disability or death from the virus, according to Ecosure General Manager Godwin Mashiri.

The southern African nation had 5 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of March 26, according to the health ministry.

In January, Masiyiwa announced he would pay health-care workers subsidies of Z$5,000-Z$10,000 ($200-$400) for six months to end a strike in the sector. -Bloomberg

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

