Bitcoin Price May Break $20,000 Very Soon as Investors Flood into BTC

With the Bitcoin halving coming closer (in about a week), more and more investors seem to be jumping on the BTC bandwagon.

Despite the fact that Bitcoin failed to make the final leap to cross $10,000, one crypto trader and popular YouTuber states that reaching $20,000 is a matter of time due to the halving.

‘It’s only a matter of time before $20,000 is broken!’

Trader @TheMoonCarl has tweeted that the amount of non-zero Bitcoin addresses has now broken the 30 bln figure. Now, seeing the quickly growing number of investors buying Bitcoin, he states that breaking $20,000 for Bitcoin is only a matter of time.

