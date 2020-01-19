Boy Aged 3 Abandoned in Zimbabwe Finds Mum in Liverpool

Malcolm Thwala

Abandoned as a young boy, Malcolm Thwala risked everything on a remarkable journey from Zimbabwe to Liverpool in search for his long-lost mum.

Now living in Toxteth and a student at Hugh Baird College, 22-year-old Malcolm is a keen community volunteer with a positive commitment to the city.

It is a world away from his neglected upbringing in Zimbabwe, where he was left at just three-years-old after his mother left him and moved to Liverpool, in a desperate search for a better life for her son.

The only trace he had of her was a scribbled postcard of the city.

Malcolm said: “At that age all you think is that you’ve been abandoned, I didn’t realise that she wanted the best for me. You don’t understand at that age.”

The youngster was left in the care of his auntie, but the relationship soon became volatile until when he was 16 he ran away in search for his hard-working mum.

Boarding a 10-hour flight to where he thought was Liverpool, he landed in rainy Ireland completely helpless. No visa, documents or proof of residence, the only glimmer of hope was the postcard.

However that clue was enough for officials to find his mum and make contact.

He nervously explained: “My mum got a call saying there’s a boy who has just arrived from Zimbabwe saying he is your son. She was shocked, she didn’t say anything. I don’t think she could.

“I had never seen my mum cry, she just broke down, I had to be strong for her. I could not believe that after all this time my mum was in front of me.”

Now reunited, living in the place he once only dreamed of, Malcolm has thrown himself into helping the local community.

He added: “I needed things to do to pick me up, I looked online for a local youth centre- I found Fire Fit Hub and it has given me a purpose.

“I learnt, in the best way possible that Liverpool is multicultural. I landed in a place where all the young people from different nationalities meet – I just felt at home.”

Malcolm showed sheer determination to find his mum, and is showing the same determination now in his volunteer work.

He said: “There are other people who have bigger problems than me and who have had a harder journey.

“I want to put my story into positives and continue working within the community.

“Liverpool is a city where you can find a little bit of yourself in every aspect.”-Echo

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

