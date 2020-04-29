Coronavirus hits Telecel as tech giant cuts salaries with employees getting ZWL800 Telecash

ZIMBABWE’s third largest mobile network operator Telecel Zimbabwe has on Monday cut employees’ salaries without due notice, Zim Morning Post can reveal.

The company cited that the COVID-19 induced national lockdown had strained the their overall business performance, rendering them incapacitated to fulfil the full salaries obligation for this month.

The company sent a communique seen by this publication advising employees that they will get provisional salaries, pending financial analysis and review.

“This mail serves to inform you that due to the lockdown, our revenues have declined whilst our fixed and indirect costs continue to increase. This has put a strain on overall business performance.

“A decision has been made to immediately pay a provisional salary through Telecash for the month of April whilst analysis of the financials is being done,” read part of the communique.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all employees for their contribution as they work from home and those who have been physically present,” it further reads.

Zim Morning Post understands management facilitated mobile money transfers of ZW800, a far cry from the poverty datum line.

Management and employees have a long standing tiff over low salaries that has seen employees staging a sit in a few months ago.

Telecel management justified the situation arguing that the company was grappling with years of undercapitalization.

In February, management appealed government to adjust tariffs in line with the cost of other basic operational costs and also to provide a dedicated power line to avert collapse.

They lamented that operations have been affected by a host of factors, both macro and micro economic attributed mainly to limited funding for the company.-zimpost

