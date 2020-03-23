Dynamos captain Partson Jaure in car accident

Dynamos, Captain Patson Jaure survived death by a whisker after being involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Although details of the accident are still sketchy, Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the sad development to the ZBC news.

” We can confirm the sad news of one of our players Patson Jaure whom has been involved in a car accident during the early hours of this morning. The player has been admitted at Parirenyatwa hospital and we hope and wish him a speedy recovery,”

The unfortunate news comes at a time when Jaure has just returned to Dynamos to lead the Glamour Boys in the 2020 Premier Soccer League season.

The 29 year-old defender Jaure left Dynamos in 2014 to join South African side Pretoria University. When he returned in 2016, he played for Mhondoro-Ngezi side, Ngezi Platinum Stars nicknamed ‘Madamburo’ as well and later left to join ambitious Zambian side Buildcon.

Last year he played for Manicaland based Manica Diamonds in the PSL.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

