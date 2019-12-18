Enzo Ishall in hot soup again over new music video, fans calling it soft P0RN

Enzo Ishall in hot soup again over new music video, fans calling it soft P0RN. Dancehall Chanter Enzo Ishall has just released a new video titled Ngoro where he was featured by up and coming musician Rachael J. Despite the video having a high production value and catchy tune, many Zimbabweans have slammed the song as vulgar. It has been labelled it as a new low for the celebrated Kanjiva Hitmaker.

The controversial video shows a Police Officer stopping a scotch cart (ngoro) being pushed by the curvy Rachael J at a roadblock. The officer detains her to get a ‘better closeup look’ of her cleavage much to the disgruntlement of motorists. Enzo is then heard chanting ‘Officer mamisa ngoro’ translated The Police Officer has literally stopped a scotch cart.’

However, Zimbabweans have seen through the innuendo and have concluded that Enzo is singing about the Overzealous Officer’s e_rect p_enis. Taking to Social Media, fans had no kind words for Enzo and Rachael J.

“Enzo Ishall naRachel J vakaita marara on that Ngoro song. Besides kuimba zvinyadzi that type of genre is King Shaddy’s turf. A disappointment to our music industry.” said one King El.

“When you think it doesn’t get any worse than Highest Scoreand somehow you are proven wrong,” said another fan Isheanesu Tsiga

Samson Chifamba said:”ko zvinyadzi ndokuti zviite seiko? inga wani tanga takuku supporta wani….anyway that’s why ndiri mu Ninja coz Winky D never disappoints

Gaffa for mature music #Gaffa_kusvika_ndafa #haisikidsgame”

Another Youtube user by the name of Tinashe Kamwendo called the video a nail in the coffin on Enzo’s music career.Loading…

“uku ndiko kupera kwe career ya enzo”

Lorenzo Mukandara suggested Enzo retrace his steps and return to Chillspot Records as he was becoming irrelevant.

Umm enzo should go back to chill spot,,, u r getting worse…. this was meant to be your come after after highest score but it’s just a confirmation…. bazooka atokumberi

Check out the video below. What’s your take, could Enzo’s career in music be over or it’s just a slump he will soon get over. His Previous offering ‘Highest Score’ courted controversy with many suspecting he had joined the Illuminati and now ‘Ngoro’ has been critically slammed and labelled as more of an Imitation of Fellow Dancehall Chanter King Shaddy’s style. Share your thoughts in the comments sections.

Watch Video below

Source – iHarare

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

