Ex-lover in court for theft of $20 000 from top Harare lawyer while he was in deep slumber

By Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

Harare’s top lawyer Andrew Mugandiwa (48) is accusing his former girlfriend Nicole Chipo Chitate of theft after she allegedly made off with US$20 000 while he was asleep.

According to state case, on July 20, 2019 Nicole (25) who was at Mugandiwa’s place took advantage that he was asleep during the night and allegedly stole the chubb safe key from the complainant‘s jacket.

She then went to spare bedroom unlocked chubb safe and allegedly stole US$20 000.

On July 22, 2019, the accused was accompanied by Karen Chitsiko and Masimba Chirombo to buy an unregistered Toyota Mark X car, Chasis number GRX1203060322 for S$5300 from Isaac Zambezi.

It is the state case that one July 31, 2019, Mugandiwa discovered the case and reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Nicole and subsequent recovery of US$380 and an unregistered Toyota Mark X motor vehicle, from the accused.

On August 3, 2019, the accused person led detectives to one Bridget Chifamba whom she gave the money for safekeeping from where a total of US$1600 was recovered.

Further investigations revealed that the accused person bought tattoo equipment valued at US$1626 as well as customer copies dated July 23, 2019 and July 24,2019, 1300 watts power amplifier and 1600 watts Sony XPLOD Subwoofer.

The stolen property amount to US$20000 and property valued at US$7980 was recovered.

Francesca Mukumbira represented the state and the trial will be heard on February 6.

In happier times Andrew Mugandiwa and Nicole Chitate-Gemnationnews

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

