Fire Destroys Indian Embassy in Harare

Indian Embassy in Zimbabwe on fire

HARARE –Indian Embassy in Harare has been gutted after a large fire took hold in the early hours of the morning.

Fire fighters battled a fire it was reported shortly before 9AM, as plumes of smoke were seen coming from the small, double storey building at 12 Natal Road in Belgravia.

The fire had caused extensive damage to the inside of the building and roof before fire fighters managed to douse it.

No injuries were reported.

Police and fire investigators were sent to the site to begin an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

The Indian embassy is located in Belgravia, a leafy suburb in Harare. Several other embassies are dotted around it, including the Malaysian, Spanish, German, Swedish, Kuwait and Turkish missions.

Blaze … Fire fighters outside the Indian embassy in Harare where a morning fire spread through the building

Embassy fire … A fire engine outside the Indian embassy which was gutted by a mystery fire on Monday morning

Mystery fire … The Indian embassy building boasts a large garden which has hosted events for the Indian community in the past

