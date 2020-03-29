Footballer Tino Kadewere Now Best Paid Player In French Ligue 2

Tinotenda Kadewere

Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere is the now the best-paid player in the French Ligue 2 following his deal with Lyon in January.

Kadewere (24), receives an annual salary of 720 000 euros for this season.

The figure surpasses that of Guillaume Gillet (Lens, 480 000 euros per year) and Hervé Bazile (Le Havre, 470000 euros per year).

Kadewere joined Olympique Lyonnais from Le Havre in January for twelve million euros with two million possible bonuses.

He remained with the Norman club on loan until the end of the season.

The Zimbabwe international is currently the top scorer in Ligue 2 after 28 games (20 goals).

