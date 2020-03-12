Ginimbi escapes jail

Flamboyant businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s case where he faces over $3,8 million in unpaid taxes, will not be heard amid reports that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is only interested in getting its money back.

The case is set for an out of court settlement.

Ginimbi’s lawyer Jonathan Samukange revealed this when he sought to have the matter postponed before Harare Magistrate Hosea Mujaya.

“We had come here for an out of court settlement because I had written a letter to the Prosecutor General but I didn’t get a response,” he said.

Samkange further revealed that he had received a phone call from ZIMRA seeking a meeting with Ginimbi over the proposal for an out-of-court settlement.

“I’m convinced that this matter will not be heard because all ZIMRA want is their money,” he said.

Samukange said ZIMRA wanted the proposals in writing so that Ginimbi starts paying up.

Prosecutor Andrew Kumire did not oppose Ginimbi’s application to postpone the matter to March 20.

He, however, said the State hoped that the defence would be excepting to the charge.

But Samukange submitted that there was no need to except because of the current negotiations with ZIMRA.

Ginimbi is appearing in court jointly charged with one of his companies, Piko Trading Company facing four counts of prejudicing ZIMRA $3 841 107 in taxes.

On the first count, Ginimbi is facing charges of falsifying his Value Added Tax returns.

Allegations are that between February 2009 and May 2016, he made total gas sales of $3 194 329 including VAT, while in actual fact he had made $24 187 026.

It is said ZIMRA was prejudiced of $2 512 149.

On the second count of smuggling, it is alleged between January 2015 and March 2016, Ginimbi smuggled 5 289kg of LP gas, leading ZIMRA to suffer a loss of $672 533.

It is the State’s case that between February 2009 and April 2016, Ginimbi failed to pay employees taxes amounting to $355 559 thereby prejudicing ZIMRA.

The State further alleges that in his personal capacity, between February 2010 and December 2015, Ginimbi failed to submit any tax returns on his income of $1 191 745, thereby leading ZIMRA to lose $300 866.

