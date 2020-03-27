UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted on his Twitter, he confirmed he has Covid-19.

It comes hours after Boris Johnson announced he too had tested positive for the virus. In a video on Twitter, the Prime Minister said he has “mild symptoms” and is self-isolating but says he will “continue to lead the government’s response”.

Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.



I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.



