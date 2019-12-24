“I got pregnant whilst I was a virgin” – Woman tells her weird story

A woman who became pregnant at 23 while still a “virgin” has narrated how she was shocked to find out she was expecting a child though she hadn’t gotten involved in anything other than foreplay.

Wathoni Anyansi said she was dating a guy and they would make out but they never had penetrative sex. She was 23 at the time and had never had sex.

But to her shock, five months after one of their make out sessions, she found out she was pregnant. Her boyfriend was also shocked when her family invited him for a meeting and he insisted they had never had sex but only made out.

Wathoni revealed that her boyfriend simply flapped his penis against her vulva and that was it. But, unknown to her, she was ovulating at the time, which is a time when a woman is at her most fertile.

Watch Video Below:

HOW I GOT PREGNANT AS A VIRGIN – @WATHONIANYANSI – LOOK! WHEN I FIRST HEARD HER STORY I WAS SHOCKED AND SKEPTICAL.. I HAD TO DO MY RESEARCH AND FOUND OUT THAT IT’S VERY POSSIBLE. – SO OF COURSE, I HAD TO INTERVIEW HER. PLEASE WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW! (LINK IN BIO) I GOT HAVE A MEDICAL DOCTOR ON SET WHO BROKE IT DOWN FOR US!

A POST SHARED BY LOLO CYNTHIA (@LOLO_CY) ON APR 6, 2019

