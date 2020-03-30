James Makamba speaks on Zororo Makamba’s death

Zororo Makamba

Business mogul James Makamba has broken the silence for the first time since the death of his son Zororo Makamba who was a celebrated media personality.

Makamba said his family endured pain during the period.

“On Monday 23 March our beloved son, Zororo Makamba succumbed to the #Covid_19 virus. There is no loss more painful and enduring than that of parents losing their child. My wife, Irene and myself have experienced this pain no fewer than three times.

“Our two surviving children, Kushinga and Tawanda also went through the deep pain of losing three siblings. The Makamba family expresses deep gratitude to friends and relatives who comforted us in difficult circumstances of social distance and quarantine.”

James Makamba

The businessman paid tribute to those who came through and assisted them during the time of grief.

“We thank them all for their prayers and thoughts. We were touched that many people recognised Zororo’s immense talent as a communicator. His loss is thus not confined to his family and friends. The country and the profession lost an outstanding talent.

“For that we are extremely proud and grateful. Zororo, your name demands that you rest in peace. The family and all those whose lives you touched will always love you and thank you for your short but highly productive life.”

Zororo was the second person to be diagnosed with the deadly Coronavirus in Zimbabwe.Source – Byo24

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

