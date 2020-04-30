Kadewere’ Lyon Misses Out On Next Season’ Lucrative UEFA Champions League

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere’s French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) will not play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

This came after the French 2019/20 season was called off due to the threat posed by COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the SARS-COV-19, the new coronavirus.

French football authorities decided that Paris Saint-Germain will be crowned Ligue 1 Champions, with Lyon missing out on a spot in the Champions League for the first time since 1997.

The placings have been determined on points per game played, and Lyon are seventh.

Kadewere signed for Lyon for $17 million in January and immediately loaned back to his League 2 side Le Havre.

He will join Lyon for next season.

