Latest: Zimbabwean Dies of COVID-19 In UK

Colleagues have announced the death of Susan Shylet Zaranyika on Facebook.
Colleagues wrote on Facebook that Susan was an HCA and succumbed to Covid-19 early this month. She lived and worked in Wolverhampton.
