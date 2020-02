Ndinyengeiwo girl, Lorraine Guyo last year carried out an abortion in South Africa after having unprotected sex with Facebook group administrator Thomas Chizhanje and later lied she was suffering from cancer .

The allegations were made last night following her bitter fallout with a ‘love ‘ rival Mai Titi. In an hour long live video on Facebook, Mai Titi accused Lorraine of prostitution and a serial bed hooper who have slept with everyone in Harare.Watch video below

