Lucky Zimbabwean Lottery Player Scoops 1 Million Prize Money In Canada

Onismo Murambiwa took home the $1 Million prize

A Zimbabwean man has won the lottery in Canada.

InBrampton reports Onismo Murambiwa took home the $1 Million prize money last week after he hit the jackpot.

Speaking to the InBrampton in Canada Murambiwa said:

I thought, this is not happening! I scanned the ticket a dozen more times. It was a shock to the system. I even took a photo of the Ticket Checker!

As a realtor, I handle big cheques all the time. It feels incredible that this one is mine. I don’t know what to say – this feels like a dream.

