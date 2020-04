A Zimbabwean socialite and accountant Gardner Madzogo who contracted coronavirus died on Thursday afternoon, it has been reported.

Friends have announced Madzogo who lived in Luton has been battling for his life in ICU reportedly at Luton and Dunstable Hospital.



His best friend Eshmael Ishaz Mungazi wrote on Facebook “feeling heartbroken”

https://www.facebook.com/eshmael.mungazi?__tn__=%2Cd-g-R&eid=ARCgVAK4iPktO0tahOQYvJ-2nrpaBFAbZYdjuvFsvB9PNFMSawkkEP7pJlXY4s5ZJf67sOWRN7jbKm1A&timeline_context_item_type=mutual_friends&timeline_context_item_source=628725817

This is a developing story .

