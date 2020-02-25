Maize-stealing Zimbabwe Teacher Strikes Jakpot (PICTURES)

MUSICIAN and businessman Mudiwa Hood has found the “school headmaster” who broke the internet after he was shamed for stealing green maize cobs.

It emerged the man was not based in Mutare as initially claimed by social media reports, but actually teaches at a private school in the outskirts of Harare.

Yesterday, Mudiwa appealed for information leading to the man who was believed to be a government school head, saying the man was his hero and he wanted to assist him.

Writing on social media Tuesday afternoon, the Ndaita Mari singer said he had finally pinned down his man.

Mr. Chatikobo in class. Photo: Mudiwa Hood

“Goodnews Zimbabwe, I visited Mr Chatikobo who teaches at a private school in the outskirts of Harare.

“I sat in his class while teaching, Pure Genius! Settled the compensation demanded by maize cobs owner. Among other things i will pay school fees for all his kids, he needs it,” Mudiwa revealed.

Mudiwa called on all who can add on to what he has done for the man to do so.

“Those who would want to help him in cash we agreed they should ecocash Faustine Svuvure 0772999156.

“Those who want to assist in any other way, call that number. Challenge yourself; this 2020 with #myteachermypride, visit your old teacher and bless him/her. Show us pictures!”-ZIMVOICE

