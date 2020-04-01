Marvellous Nakamba Set To Leave Aston Villa

Zimbabwe Warriors star , Marvellous Nakamba is set to leave his English Premier League side Aston Villa for Turkey according to Birmingham Mail.

Marvelous Nakamba

The 26-year-old has only been with Dean Smith’s side since the summer and is the third player to be linked with a move away from the club this week

Marvelous Nakamba has been linked with a shock exit from Aston Villa.

According to reports in Turkey, the 26-year-old is a target for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

He is the third Villa player to be linked with a move to Turkey by the press there, with Mbwana Samatta (Galatasaray) and Trezeguet (Besiktas) said to be interesting clubs over there.

Nakamba, it is claimed by newspaper Sabah, via Sport Witness, would be a replacement for John Obi Mikel who terminated his deal with Trabzonspo last month.

Villa only signed Nakamba last year, one of their 12 new players brought in following Dean Smith’s side’s promotion to the Premier League through the Championship’s play-offs.

