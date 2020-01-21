MDC Says Sorry After Its Overzealous Security Assaulted Journalist

THE opposition MDC led by Nelson Chamisa says it apologizes for the assault inflicted by its “overzealous” security on a journalist. In a statement, the party’s deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka blasted the MDC security personnel for acting in an unprofessional and overzealous manner, saying he has also personally spoken to the assaulted journalist and tendered in the party’s apology.

Said Tamborinyoka, writing on social media: “Dear colleagues. My sincerest apologies over the way Robert Tapfumaneyi has been treated by our overzealous security personnel.

“I sincerely and profusely apologize on behalf of the MDC which does not condone such dastardly acts. I have engaged and personally spoken and apologised to Robert about the whole event.

“In the meantime, I am engaging the security department so that stern action is taken against the responsible individuals.”

The photo journalist from Sly Media was covering Nelson Chamisa’s political address in Mbare when he was attacked, shoved and manhandled by the MDC Security team who dragged him away from the event.

