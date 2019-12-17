Mnangagwa Buys a 2020 Range Rover for Lover Pokello

Big Brother star Pokello Nare, step-daughter of Ignatius Chombo, has been gifted a 2020 Range Rover by boyfriend Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior in South Africa. Genius Kadungure, for once, looks defeated , zimlive has reported.

Pokello was born in Gwanda, Zimbabwe on the 24th August 1985 to retired Colonel George Nare and Bessy Muzvidzwa. She turned 34 in 2019. She is also the stepdaughter of the former Zimbabwean Cabinet Minister Ignatius Chombo.

