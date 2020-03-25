Mnangagwa Vacates Munhumutapa Offices After Zororo Makamba Visit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vacated his Munhumutapa government offices in central Harare which were visited by Coronavirus victim the late Zororo Makamba a few days before his death.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba confirmed that Mnangagwa has been working from the state house since Monday as a precautionary measure.

Makamba was admitted to Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital last Friday where he was confirmed dead Monday from the coronavirus.

“I must confirm that the late Zororo Makamba paid a visit to both the Ministry of Finance and also the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC),” said Charamba.

He said at the OPC offices, Makamba met three staff members who have since been placed under the mandatory 21-day quarantine.

“In the course of his meeting, he came in contact with three staff members from our office. Those people have since been placed under 21-day quarantine apart from the measures that the medical team has recommended. On Sunday our offices were fumigated ensuring that there is decontamination,” said Charamba.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

