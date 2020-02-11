Olinda Bounces Back On Social Media: Check Out Stunning Pictures She Just Posted

Businesswoman/socialite Olinda Chapel is looking way better and looking fresh if her latest pictures on her Instagram are anything to go by.

The mother of three is looking stunning and we must say whatever she is doing at the moment is working magic on her. Just coming out of a disastrous divorce you wouldn’t expect one to be glowing and looking sharp like she is.

It came as a surprise to see her pictures on her Instagram page after she had hinted on quitting social media.

In her Instagram post, the socialite and businesswoman said she is not sharing her life anymore on social media. She says she has learnt over the last 3 years on how it impacts her life be it negatively or positively. So she has decided to move away from the platform. Check the post below…

January 2017 I came live on social media. It was a day that changed everything for me. Hurt and angry I lashed out. But it started a journey that was accidental and very much unprepared for. My life became public. I subjected myself to scrutiny and to also support. I have learnt to be strong because of the things I have experienced in the last 3 years.

But now I want to put a close to that part of my life and concentrate on the things that matter to my heart the most . . . My children. I would like to provide a safe and happy home for them and protect them from certain things that life in the public domain may bring. So with immediate effect I am withdrawing from social media, social engagements and anything else that may fall in that category.

I just want to be Olinda the mother. Take care of the children and also take care of myself. I would like to live a private life as much as I possibly can. Be at peace and be happy. I know some may ask why post about it. Hanzi siya waoneka kwaunoenda husiku. So to the beautiful people that have been very supportive of me. I thank you and I love you. Hameno kuti kune retirement plan here ku Social media. If not haaaa wonai yekutamba I have been entertainment the last 3 years ❤️. Social media will no longer be active as of tomorrow.

But here we are with these latest pictures of her that we took on her Instagram account. The pictures were posted today.

-Mbare Times

