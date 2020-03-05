Olinda Marries Again..UK based Zimbabwean Mike Mapiya pays lobola… Wedding coming soon

Olinda Marowa

Olinda has announced that she is now married again.

Olinda told reporters yesterday that her new UK based husband Mike Mapiya, paid lobola to her family in Harare last month, but they were yet to finalise the wedding date.

“We are working on the wedding now, but the dates are not yet finalised,” she said.

“He is into music but not as a singer. He does sound engineering,” she said. “Musically, he is very supportive, bringing in ideas on how to push the music ministry and more of a cheerleader.”

Olinda’s first husband-cum-manager Michael Mufaro Ziwenga, died at West End Hospital in Harare in 2017.

The musician said she would relocate to the United Kingdom where her husband — who is a sound engineer by profession — is based.

Born Olinda Marowa, the musician is recognised as one of the country’s finest female gospel music talents, Marowa’s discography is made up of five offerings — Nyasha (2007), Mufaro Wangu (2011), Jehovah Tshuvah (2014), Moyo Wangu (2017) and Yahweh (2019).



