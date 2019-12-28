Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe News
You are at:»»Parirenyatwa Hospital Plunged into Darkness by Power Cuts
Health & Fitness

Parirenyatwa Hospital Plunged into Darkness by Power Cuts

By No Comments
Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr +

Patients life at risk after doctors at Parinyatwa hospital had to carry out essential operations using mobile phone lights and candles after a power cut due to load shedding in Harare on Christmas day.

Parirenyatwa hospital declared a “major incident” at early in the morning after the power cut and the generator failed to backup, according to sources.

Load shedding in Zimbabwe lasts 18 hours a day and drought has been a major factor affecting millions of Zimbabweans into darkness as hydro-power dams drain, and government’s debt is making matters worse.

Share.

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: