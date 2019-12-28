Parirenyatwa Hospital Plunged into Darkness by Power Cuts

Patients life at risk after doctors at Parinyatwa hospital had to carry out essential operations using mobile phone lights and candles after a power cut due to load shedding in Harare on Christmas day.

Parirenyatwa hospital declared a “major incident” at early in the morning after the power cut and the generator failed to backup, according to sources.

Thats Parirenyatwa hospital. No zesa and generator failed to automatically switch and this went on for an hour. Austerity measures. pic.twitter.com/hABQxR50xp — Petermunya (@peterconceit) December 26, 2019

Load shedding in Zimbabwe lasts 18 hours a day and drought has been a major factor affecting millions of Zimbabweans into darkness as hydro-power dams drain, and government’s debt is making matters worse.

