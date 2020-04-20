Police guard for UK returnees who have refused a Zimbabwe Government facility for quarantine

Some Zimbabweans who returned from the United Kingdom have refused to go to Government quarantine facility preferring hotels, a spokesperson has said.

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana revealed late Monday afternoon that the group will spend night under police guard.

“We received 65 Zimbabweans from the UK,” said Mangwana on Twitter.

“Available place of quarantine is Belvedere Teachers College. They are refusing this accommodation demanding hotels. Govt can’t afford.”

Barely hiding anger, Mangwana said: “Why come from a covid19 hotspot during a lockdown & demand posh facilities at stretched public cost?”

The UK has recorded 120,067 Covid-19 cases to date with 16,060 deaths. – R&M

