Pregnant Nurse Dies After Contracting Coronavirus In Britain, Baby Survives

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, died after contracting COVID-19

A pregnant nurse working at a British hospital has died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong (28), died on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 on 5 April and was admitted to the hospital she worked at on 7 April.

She had worked at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital for five years

Her baby was delivered successfully via emergency caesarean and is doing well, according to the hospital.

David Carter, chief executive of the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said:

It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who passed away on Sunday.

Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time.

