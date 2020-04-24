Prophet Freddy Weeps On Camera As Nelson Chamisa Led MDC-A Council Demolish Temple

The places of worshipping were among structures believed to have been illegally erected and not contributing revenue to the city fathers.

Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader, Prophet Tapiwa Freddy expressed displeasure by the council’s move in ending their relationship without a notice.

“If local authorities had informed us about the move we could have removed our structures instead of taking us by surprise.

“I received five calls and the moment I arrived at the church, the church that I loved was no more. There were people from Glen View who were celebrating regardless of the fact that I grew up there.”

