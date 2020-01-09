Rape Accused Tichaona Ignatius Mutyambizi Appears In United Kingdom Court

Former International Freight Services managing director Tichaona Ignatius Mutyambizi who faced four counts of rape in Zimbabwe has appeared at St Albans Magistrate Courts in the United Kingdom on Thursday 9 January 2020.
In 2002, Mutyambizi ,59 was accused of rapping a 13 year old relative and on the same day he is alleged to have indecently assaulted a 9-year-old girl.
Mutyambizi and his co defendants ASHLEY GAYFORD case opened in October 2019 .The nature of their offence is unclear . However Mutyambizi has been on and off court since 2014.
|Court
|Case(s)
|Defendant(s)
|Status(es)
|Court 7
|T20140016
|TICHAONA IGNATIOUS MUTYAMBIZI
|For Preliminary Hearing – Case Started 17/01/2014 11:17For Preliminary Hearing – Hearing finished for TICHAONA IGNATIOUS MUTYAMBIZI 17/01/2014 11:32
|T20140016T20140119T20140400
|TICHAONA IGNATIOUS MUTYAMBIZI
|For Trial – Case adjourned until 10:45 06/06/2016 10:33For Trial – Case adjourned until 11:00 06/06/2016 10:48For Trial – Resume 06/06/2016 11:19For Trial – Prosecution Opening 06/06/2016 11:34For Trial – Witness Number 1 Sworn 06/06/2016 11:44For Trial – Witness Number 1 Continues 06/06/2016 12:18For Trial – No Event 06/06/2016 12:25For Trial – Case adjourned until 14:00 06/06/2016 12:54For Trial – Witness Number 2 Sworn 06/06/2016 14:11For Trial – Case adjourned until 15:00 06/06/2016 14:44For Trial – Witness Number 3 Sworn 06/06/2016 15:25For Trial – Case adjourned until 10:30 06/06/2016 16:28Trial (Part Heard) – Case Started 07/06/2016 10:28Trial (Part Heard) – Defendant Sworn 07/06/2016 10:37Trial (Part Heard) – No Event 07/06/2016 11:12Trial (Part Heard) – Prosecution Closing Speech 07/06/2016 11:39Trial (Part Heard) – Summing Up 07/06/2016 12:16Trial (Part Heard) – Case adjourned until 10:00 07/06/2016 16:38Trial (Part Heard) – Case adjourned until 14:00 08/06/2016 11:39Trial (Part Heard) – Resume 08/06/2016 13:59
|Court 8
|T20190396
|ASHLEY GAYFORDTICHAONA IGNATIOUS MUTYAMBIZI
|Plea and Trial Preparation – Case Started 07/10/2019 12:42Plea and Trial Preparation – Hearing finished for ASHLEY GAYFORD 07/10/2019 12:55Plea and Trial Preparation – Hearing finished for TICHAONA IGNATIOUS MUTYAMBIZI 07/10/2019 13:15
|Court 7
|T20190396
|TICHAONA IGNATIOUS MUTYAMBIZI
|For Mention (Defendant to Attend) – Case Started 09/01/2020 10:14For Mention (Defendant to Attend) – Resume 09/01/2020 10:22For Mention (Defendant to Attend) – Hearing finished for TICHAONA IGNATIOUS MUTYAMBIZI 09/01/2020 10:31
