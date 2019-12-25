Robert Mugabe’s Nephew Applies to Join Julius Malema Led EFF Party

Former Zimbabwe Cabinet Minister Patrick Zhuwao, who fled the Southern Africa nation during a November 2017 Coup that toppled his Uncle Robert Mugabe has applied to join South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) where he is resident.

Patrick Zhuwao

The move comes after EFF leader, Julius Sello Malema urged exiled former Zimbabwean ministers to join the Red Berets to enhance their chances in “overthrowing” the current administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Consequently, I have applied to join EFF as a fighter and ordinary card-carrying member in a branch within Gauteng Province. I am happy to work as a ground fighter. I do not seek elected office; as a refugee, I am not eligible anyway”, Zhuwao told City Press

He said that his move was inspired by the desire to help “Africa develop a political culture that detracts from the entitlement mantra that has become so pervasive in liberation movements.”

Zhuwao and a handful of Mugabe loyalists skipped the country’s borders in 2017 when the late veteran leader was forced to resign from power.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

