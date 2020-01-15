Robert Mugabe’s Nephew Kicked Out Of His Farm

Patrick Zhuwao

The Minister of Lands, Perrance Shiri kicks out Patrick Zhuwao out of his 232 hectares farm in Zvimba district, Mashonaland West province.

The development was revealed in Zhuwao’s court papers which challenge the “unjustified” termination of the offer letter which he claims was given to him in 2004 under the government’s land reform programme. He said:

Despite all the challenges of vandalism of electrical infrastructural and theft, I have been farming to the best of my farm’s potential in the circumstances. Withdrawing my letter on the basis of unsubstantiated and spurious allegations without investigating the veracity of such allegations is a gross substantive

I am therefore not in breach of any of the terms and conditions attached to the offer. Since I was allocated the plot I have been farming tobacco, cereal crops, sunflower and poultry.

He added that Shiri sent him a notice of intention to withdraw the offer letter on 26 April 2019 stating that he had abandoned the farm since 2011.

Former president Mugabe’s nephew told the High Court that he responded to the notice but there was no response from Shiri who subsequently sent a notice of immediate termination of his contract on October 16.

Zhuwao is in exile since the 2017 military-assisted transition which resulted in Mugabe’s demise.

More: New Zimbabwe

