SA based Zim Lecturer shot dead just a few hours into 2020

Sam Mambande was killed in front of his relatives and friends when an unidentified man shot him straight on the forehead just a few hours into the new year.

Mambande was gunned down in the early hours of the new tear after spending the entire night celebrating with family and friends at a popular drinking spot in Chipinge’s Gaza high-density suburb.

Eye witnesses who spoke to ZBC News said the shooting incident happened while the revellers were on their way home when Mambande approached the shooter’s car to inquire why he was parked in the middle of the road blocking traffic coming from the same leisure spot.

It is alleged that the killer then came out of his car, pulled a gun and shot the deceased before fleeing the scene.

“We were coming out of this bar when we saw a car parked in the middle of the road. He (Mambande) then hooted and went to ask why the driver was blocking the road thus when he was shot and they fled. We only managed to take the number plates of the vehicle”, narrated one of the relatives who was in the vehicle.

“I was sweeping the compound when I heard the noise, I thought it was fireworks but it was a gunshot,” a relative said.

“We are requesting the police to protect us, these cases have become frequent in Chipinge,” one of the residents said.

Family members said the unfortunate event has happened barely a week after burying the deceased’s mother.

Meanwhile, Police Officer Commanding Chipinge District, Chief Superintendent Trustworthy Makunike said they are still conducting investigations on the matter. He however cautioned residents to be on high alert especially this festive season when crime rates are high.

Police are yet to apprehend the suspected killer.

