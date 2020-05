Six people at Harare hospital have tested positive for COVID-19

Six people at Harare hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 , reports former SundayMail editor Edmund Kudzayi.

Writing on his microblogging site Twitter, Kudzayi said the infections were discovered at the maternity hospital purely by chance during swab testing training where patients and workers were all routinely tested.



Two patients, one doctor and three nurses are infected.



