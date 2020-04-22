South Africa Nationals Jump Border into Zimbabwe for Beer

BEER SALES SURGE—A man drinks a beer in Harare





THIRSTY South Africans living along the border with Zimbabwe

are reportedly jumping the boundary in search of beer.



Some enterprising Zimbabweans

have capitalised on the demand and

are making regular illegal forays into

South Africa with supplies of what has

become liquid gold in the neighbouring

country. The offcer commanding Beitbridge

Police District Superintendent Tichaona

Nyongo said he heard unoffcial reports

that South African nationals had cut the

newly erected fence to skip into Zimbabwe

in search of beer.

“I have heard that, but our cycle patrol

team has said cases of border

jumping were on the decline following

stepped up operations by the South

African defence forces and a yet unexplained

sudden flooding of the Limpopo

River,” Nyongo said.

According to some villagers from

the Dite area, east of Beitbridge town,

scores of South African nationals from

Musina and outlying areas were frequenting

illegal crossing points to buy

beer.

Pretoria banned the sale of alcohol

during its national lockdown put in

place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“The South African nationals have

been coming here to buy beer and

some people have been enjoying good

business from those thirsty people,” a

villager from Dite said.

“Some of them are bringing mealiemeal

or cooking oil to trade as barter

for beer. The price of beer has gone up

in response to the demand,” another villager

from the area said.

“Some people from Beitbridge town

have also been coming with beer they

trade as barter with groceries.

“We are also having some Zimbabweans

who jump the border into

South Africa to buy groceries in bulk.

Numbers and volumes of groceries

coming through here increased soon

after the lockdown.”

Security offcials deployed to stop

border jumping were allegedly cashing

in on the business and paying no atten-

tion to the risk of the spread of the COV-

ID-19 disease.

“They charge varying amounts for

goods being smuggled and at times

R15 per carton of any grocery.”

The Beer Association of South Africa,

as well as other alcohol associations,

have been making submissions to President

Cyril Ramaphosa to allow the sale

of alcohol during the lockdown, saying

closure of their businesses would create

unemployment.

In reaction to alcohol sales ban, beer

businesses and depots have been looted.

Other South Africans have also resorted

to home brews sold out of pure

desperation.

“Liquor stores, pubs, clubs and taverns have all been closed. On top of that

horrific news, President Cyril Ramaphosa

on Thursday April 9, announced an

extension of a further two weeks,” an official

of one of the associations said.

“It was at that point that all hell broke

loose. South Africans took to home

brewing their own alcohol and it was a

‘challenge accepted’ moment.”

