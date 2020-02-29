Tatelicious Writes Emotional Letter to Olinda Chapel After HIV Expose

A socialite and transgender Zimbabwean woman Tatelicious Karigambe has written an emotional letter to troubled fellow HIV positive United Kingdom based serial divorcee Olinda Chapel who was exposed online by her ex husband Tytan Nkomo following a bitter separation.

Writing on her social media page facebook, Karigambe said “

Letter TO #Mbuya_Putugadzike (O.C)

My dearest fellow HIV Holder,I write this letter in peace and harmony.

I’m known if being a truth teller no matter how nasty or ferocious it is.

The way you are being tossed around by Jenny &Jedza makes me bleed.

Own your own story and you don’t need them to speak on your behalf or to aid you to your battalion.

You are a powerful brand in itself and just do you and let them do theirselves.

Issues like HIV&AIDS are so sensitive and if you let people profit on you every time especially these two fame mongers (Jenny&Jedza)you will end up not owning your own story.

Recalculate your mistakes and give yourself time to breath because you are not the only Socialite to be known having HIV,I just bleed on how it was put out to the world.

Being the first ZIMBABWEAN SOCIALITE Celebrity to disclose my HIV to the Zim community & the world at large,it gave me a lot of ZEAL & VALOR to keep on inspiring other people who are affected or infected or both by HIV &AIDS.So after all its not the end of the world .

Rise up woman and OWN YOUR STORY.

Stop making UNNECESSARY NOISE in the Social media streets BUT rather be an FINESSE MOTHER TO NANDI.

#Ramba_Kuitiswa_Mkadzi_Mukuru😡😡😡😡😡😡

At least after your Scandal with your baby brother Tytan #Wandikoshera_Mbichana not too much.

Kind Regards

#Head_Of_Department_OF HIV POSITIVE ZIMBABWEAN SOCIALITES.

#Queen_Tateh👸”

