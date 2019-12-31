These Phones Will Stop Running WhatsApp In 2020

According to Techzim, these devices will stop running Whatsapp or lose WhatsApp support in the new year:

All phones running Windows Phone OS – (All Nokia Lumia phones)

phones running Windows Phone OS – (All Nokia Lumia phones) Phones running iOS and older – (iPhone 4 and all the iPhones before it)

Android phones running Android Gingerbread (2.3.7) or older – e.g Samsung Galaxy S, Galaxy Y

This is mainly because of a number of reasons. Windows operating system failed to take off and WhatsApp may have decided to stop support for that reason and other operating systems are too old and are probably not compatible with WhatsApp’s latest versions.

