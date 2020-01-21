Uebert Angel And Wife Beverly Pay Fees For Entire School For The Whole Year

Uebert Angel and his wife, Beverley left parents of pupils at Kadyamadare Primary School in Mashonaland East astounded after the clergyman and his wife, through the Uebert Angel Foundation, paid school fees for all the 797 pupils, for the whole year.

The head of the school, Mr Tafireyi Phiri told the parents of the good news. He also spoke to H-Metro and said that the donation was divine intervention. Phiri said:

There’s no substitute for education. It’s indeed a great move to invest in our children’s future.

It’s now left to my teachers to deliver our promise of quality education.



Pastor Felix Angel said the gesture was part of their church’s ‘Adopt a School’ programme which is premised at relieving parents of the fees burden.

Pastor Felix added that the initiative had no link with the parents as the money was given to the school directly adding that “more schools are going to receive this aid throughout the year.”

Uebert Angel founded the Spirit Embassy in 2007, and the church now has numerous branches within and without Zimbabwe including the United Kingdom where he is based.

More: H-Metro

