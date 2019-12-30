Uebert Angel gifts son R5,2m mansion in South Africa for 16th birthday – PICTURES

The recently elusive wealthy businessman and preacher Uebert Angel has gifted his son Uebert Angel Junior (Seer 1) with a R5,2 million (nearly USD$400 000) mansion in South Africa’ for his ‘sweet 16’ birthday.

The mansion is in Dainfern, a private upmarket Golf and Residential Estate nestled away in the north east of Johannesburg. A video posted on Angel’s instagram account says;

“During Sweet 16, people might receive a car, a bike, a watch, but these things don’t make sense. The Gift we are giving you is…(box opening emoji)… the R5,2m million mansion.

“In South Africa’s most posh, gated estate of Dainfern, 5 bedrooms, 3 reception rooms, 3 gardens including an indoor garden, swimming pool etc. Happy Sweet 16 Seer 1, Uebert Angel JNR.”

In February 2018, Nehanda Radio reported how the Spirit Embassy: Good News Church founder put the mansion up for sale saying he hoped whoever buys it “will value its rich history and connection” to him. But it seems he has now decided to invest in his son’s future.

Dainfern Golf Estate is a residential suburb and golf estate home to well-known celebrities, artists, entrepreneurs, business owners, wealthy individuals and expatriates.

The neighbourhood includes the likes of Zimbabwe billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome, South Africa’s Rhema Bible Church senior pastor Ray McCauley and a number of South African celebrities, artists and businessmen.

Talking about the property in 2018, Angel said; “In my formative years in the property market I bought this property…. with the mere intention of just ‘parking money’.

“But unbeknown to me it became a haven during my days of trial and many visitations happened in that place that when the idea of letting it go came to me I just decided to let it go only to people that will value its rich history and connection to me,” Angel told his followers on Instagram.

-NehandaRadio

