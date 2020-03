UK based Zimbabwean Teacher Martin Chinyanga Facing Terrorism Charges Is Fired From Classroom to Protect Children

Martin Chinyanga

A UK based science teacher Martin William Chinyanga who was last arrested and bailed on terrorism charges has lost his job.

Chinyanga made a video and posted it on Facebook last year calling for people to burn police stations and destroy property in Zimbabwe as a protest against Zanu PF regime .

